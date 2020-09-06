Samsung joins hands with furniture maker Hanssem to expand biz opportunities
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Sunday signed a partnership agreement with South Korea's leading furniture maker Hanssem Co. to expand business opportunities amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.
Under the deal, Samsung will cooperate with Hanssem in the home interior remodeling business. The tech giant will provide its latest home appliances such as refrigerators and dishwashers that fit with Hanssem's furniture in interior remodeling.
The two sides will also collaborate in the smart home solutions business and will share retail infrastructure, such as displaying products from each company at its stores.
The latest deal comes as Samsung seeks to become a lifestyle brand with customizable products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee Jae-seung, who heads digital appliances at Samsung, recently said the company is "recalibrating" its strategy in the era of the pandemic. He added that home has become more important than ever as people practice social distancing and that home appliances need to reflect the change.
The collaboration with Hanssem is expected to help Samsung launch more products under its Project Prism, which reflects consumers' lifestyles and allows them to personalize the materials, colors, shapes and designs of products.
So far, the company has introduced refrigerators and laundry appliances under Project Prism.
