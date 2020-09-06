Today in Korean history
Sept. 7
1980 -- An archaeological excavation team from Seoul's Yonsei University finds the bones of a human believed to have lived 10,000 to 60,000 years ago in Danyang, 190 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
1993 -- The personal assets of 1,167 high-level government officials are made public. The disclosure was made under a law obliging public officials to report changes in their assets and was aimed at preventing illicit financing from businesses and land speculation by the officials.
1995 -- Russia scraps its mutual assistance treaty with North Korea.
2000 -- President Kim Dae-jung meets his U.S. counterpart, Bill Clinton, in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. Millennium Summit. Clinton expressed his complete support for Kim's "sunshine" policy toward North Korea, and they issued a joint statement calling for constructive engagement with Pyongyang.
2002 -- A friendly football match between South and North Korea ends in a scoreless draw. It was the first time the two had faced each other since a pair of friendlies in 1990. The inter-Korean match was held two months after South Korea co-hosted the World Cup with Japan.
2007 -- Park Yong-sung, chairman of the South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group, steps down as head of the International Judo Federation (IJF), automatically losing his seat on the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Park's resignation leaves Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee as the only South Korean to retain an IOC seat.
2009 -- North Korea discharges 40 million tons of water from Hwanggang Dam into the Imjin River, which flows through South Korea's western region, leaving six South Koreans dead or missing. North Korea blamed a sudden surge of water and said it will issue alerts in the future.
2010 -- North Korea releases a South Korean fishing boat and its seven crew members after a month of captivity. The boat was seized after allegedly violating the North's eastern exclusive economic zone.
2016 -- President Park Geun-hye condemns North Korea's nuclear ambitions during the South Korea-ASEAN summit held in the Laotian capital, Vientiane.
2017 -- South Korea completes the deployment of a THAAD missile defense system in a "tentative" step to counter urgent threats from North Korea after the U.S. Forces Korea transported four additional THAAD rocket launchers into its new base in Seongju, some 300 kilometers south of Seoul.
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Haishen may not make landfall in S. Korea, skirt eastern coast
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 4th day; cluster infections still worrisome
-
3
(2nd LD) Typhoon Haishen may skirt eastern coast of S. Korea, bring heavy rains
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea on alert over Typhoon Haishen, heavy rain forecast; landslide warning issued