KBO manager falls ill at stadium for 2nd time this season

Youm was taken to the emergency room at Chung-Ang University Hospital in Seoul on Sunday before a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. The Wyverns said Youm had not been feeling well since the morning. He still came to the ballpark late in the morning for the 2 p.m. game but decided he was in no shape to manage the team in the afternoon.

