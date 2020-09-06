Gov't to offer 'tailored' financial support for vulnerable people, PM says
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is planning for "tailored" support for some of the country's households and self-employed hit especially hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, top government and ruling party officials said Sunday.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made public the scheme in his opening remarks during a meeting with the leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and senior Cheong Wa Dae officials. The session was intended for discussions on detailed plans for a second round of cash handouts, called disaster relief money.
The government will provide "tailed support" for the vulnerable, who include the unemployed, freelancers, low-income merchants and the self-employed, Chung said.
The DP chief, Lee Nak-yon, also said the government plans to aid "people in need first."
On the envisioned fourth batch of supplementary budgets, Lee said it would be financed fully by the issuance of state bonds.
