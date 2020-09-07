Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to push for second cash handouts before Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Are we becoming jobless people?' People shed tears at main gate of college ordered to shut down permanently (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't recommends people stay home during Chuseok holiday (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to provide tailored cash handouts up to 2 mln won to those hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to draw up extra budget worth more than 7 tln won to fund tailored state support for vulnerable people (Segye Times)

-- Circumstantial evidence emerges suggesting defense ministry and Army headquarters demand special favors for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to dole out 7 tln won to self-employed and low-income people before Chuseok holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Century-old store to close for good due to COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to provide tailored state support for people hit hard by Level 2.5 social distancing guidelines, such as those who run karaoke centers, internet cafes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't to provide second cash handouts to people, such as self-employed, before Chuseok holiday (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Jobseekers say there is nothing they can do, such as job opportunities and internships, in COVID-19 pandemic era (Korea Economic Daily)

