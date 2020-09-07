WTO to launch selection process for new chief
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) will kick off the selection process for its new leader this week, with South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee locking horns with candidates from seven other countries.
During the first round of the process that will run through Sept. 16, representatives from 164 member states will provide a maximum of four preferences, after which three candidates will be removed from the race.
In the second round, another batch of three runners will be eliminated as well, with the members picking the new leader between the two remaining candidates in the last round. The final result is widely anticipated to be delivered in early November.
Yoo, who departed to Geneva for her campaign on Aug. 31, plans to meet representatives from the member states and ask for their support there through mid-September.
She is competing with candidates from seven countries -- Mexico, Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Britain.
Yoo was appointed as South Korea's trade minister in February last year, becoming the first woman to be named to the top-ranking position in the 70-year history of the trade ministry.
The candidate has been campaigning on the promise that she can rebuild trust in the multilateral trading system by making it more relevant, resilient and responsive.
The ministry also said the WTO needs to normalize its role in handling negotiations and settling disputes under a multilateral regime.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
5
(URGENT) BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100 music chart: Billboard
-
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
(LEAD) Typhoon Haishen may not make landfall in S. Korea, skirt eastern coast
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea raises typhoon alert to highest 'serious' level as Haishen approaches
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over Typhoon Haishen, heavy rain forecast; landslide warning issued
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 4th day; cluster infections still worrisome
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 4th day; cluster infections still worrisome