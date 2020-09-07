Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 07, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/19 Rain 90

Incheon 21/19 Rain 90

Suwon 22/19 Rain 90

Cheongju 22/20 Rain 80

Daejeon 22/20 Rain 80

Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 90

Gangneung 27/20 Rain 90

Jeonju 22/19 Rain 80

Gwangju 22/20 Rain 70

Jeju 27/22 Rain 60

Daegu 26/23 Rain 80

Busan 26/24 Rain 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!