Samsung bags 8 tln-won equipment supply deal from Verizon
All News 09:08 September 07, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea' leading tech firm, on Monday said it will supply network equipment to U.S. telecommunications giant Verizon for 7.89 trillion won (US$6.6 billion).
Samsung said it will supply network solutions, including 5G, for the next five years until Dec. 2025.
Samsung's latest contract with Verizon is the largest network equipment supply deal in its history.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea raises typhoon alert to highest 'serious' level as Haishen approaches
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over Typhoon Haishen, heavy rain forecast; landslide warning issued
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea raises typhoon alert to highest 'serious' level as Haishen approaches
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 4th day; cluster infections still worrisome