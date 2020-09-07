Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung bags 8 tln-won equipment supply deal from Verizon

All News 09:08 September 07, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea' leading tech firm, on Monday said it will supply network equipment to U.S. telecommunications giant Verizon for 7.89 trillion won (US$6.6 billion).

Samsung said it will supply network solutions, including 5G, for the next five years until Dec. 2025.

Samsung's latest contract with Verizon is the largest network equipment supply deal in its history.

