Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean firms' interim dividends sink over 21 pct on coronavirus

All News 10:27 September 07, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean listed companies' half-year dividends tumbled more than 20 percent this year on the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, market data showed Monday.

Local listed firms paid out 2.92 trillion won (US$2.46 billion) in interim dividends in June, down 21.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from market tracker FnGuide.

It marks the first time in three years that listed companies' half-year dividends have fallen below the 3 trillion-won mark.

Excluding top-cap Samsung Electronics Co., local firms' half-year dividends nose-dived 60.5 percent from a year earlier to 516.2 billion won.

Korean firms' interim dividends sink over 21 pct on coronavirus - 1

The number of dividend-paying firms also fell to 46 this year from 49 from a year ago, but eight of the 15 top dividend payers skipped half-year payments.

Those companies include leading automaker Hyundai Motor Co., No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. and top oil refiner SK Innovation Co.

Hyundai Motor paid out 263 billion won in June last year, with half-year dividends by Hyundai Mobis reaching 94.7 billion won.

Top steelmaker POSCO's interim dividends came to nearly 40 billion won this year, only one-fourth of last year's 160.2 billion won.

Attributing the plunge in half-year dividends to falling earnings due to the coronavirus outbreak, analysts predicted listed firms' interim dividends to decline at a slower pace in the second half.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!