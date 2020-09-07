Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Giants' shortstop Machado tops KBO All-Star fan voting

All News 11:24 September 07, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The Lotte Giants' shortstop Dixon Machado has topped the All-Star fan voting, becoming only the second foreign player to do so in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

The KBO unveiled 12 starters for each All-Star squad on Monday, and Machado, the first-year Venezuelan player, led everyone with 849,441 votes. He joins former Giants' star Karim Garcia (678,557 votes in 2008) as the only non-Korean players to win fan voting.

In this file photo from Aug. 6, 2020, Dixon Machado of the Lotte Giants smiles after hitting a home run against the SK Wyverns during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

In late July, the KBO announced plans to hold All-Star voting even in the absence of the actual game in order to keep fans engaged and give them a chance to show their support for their favorite players.

The All-Star Game had been scheduled for July 25 but was canceled for this year. The start of the regular season was pushed back by more than a month to May 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak, and in an attempt to squeeze the usual 144 games into a tighter calendar, the league decided to scrap the All-Star Game.

In this file photo from Aug. 27, 2020, Lotte Giants' shortstop Dixon Machado makes a throw to first base during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the Kiwoom Heroes at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Machado is batting .291/.361/.447 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs this year, but it's been his defense that has turned heads across the KBO and endeared him to the Giants' fans. With Machado providing highlight-reel plays and offering much-needed stability up the middle, the Giants are trying to return to the postseason after finishing dead last in 2019. They are 5.5 games back of the final playoff spot after the weekend's action.

The All-Star teams are the Dream Team, made up of players from the Doosan Bears, SK Wyverns, KT Wiz, Samsung Lions and Lotte Giants, and the Nanum Team, with players from the Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, NC Dinos, Kia Tigers and Hanwha Eagles.

The 12 positions to be filled are: starting pitcher, middle reliever, closer, catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, left fielder, center fielder, right fielder and designated hitter.

The top vote-getters at each position will wear an All-Star patch on their uniforms the rest of the season.

In this file photo from Aug. 9, 2020, Lee Jung-hoo of the Kiwoom Heroes connects for a hit against the LG Twins during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. (Yonhap)

For the Nanum Team, the Heroes' outfielder Lee Jung-hoo was the top vote-getter with 831,755. Machado and Lee will each receive 1 million won (US$843) for leading their squad in votes, and 22 other All-Stars will get 500,000 won each.

Joining Machado on the Dream Team are starting pitcher Dan Straily (Giants); reliever Koo Seung-min (Giants); closer Kim Won-jung (Giants); catcher Kang Min-ho (Lions); first baseman Kang Baek-ho (Wiz); second baseman Kim Sang-su (Lions); third baseman Choi Jeong (Wyverns); outfielders Mel Rojas Jr. (Wiz), Kim Jae-hwan (Bears) and Son Ah-seop (Giants); and designated hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez (Bears).

In this file photo from July 29, 2020, Kang Min-ho of the Samsung Lions hits a grand slam against the Hanwha Eagles during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Nanum Team members other than Lee are starting pitcher Koo Chang-mo (Dinos), reliever Park Jun-pyo (Tigers), closer Cho Sang-woo (Heroes), catcher Yang Eui-ji (Dinos), first baseman Kang Jin-sung (Dinos), second baseman Kim Sun-bin (Tigers), third baseman Kim Min-sung (Twins), shortstop Kim Ha-seong (Heroes), outfielders Kim Hyun-soo (Twins) and Preston Tucker (Tigers) and designated hitter Na Sung-bum (Dinos).

In this file photo from Aug. 23, 2020, Dan Straily of the Lotte Giants pitches against the Samsung Lions during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Giants produced the most All-Stars with five, followed by the Dinos with four and the Heroes and the Tigers with three each. The Hanwha Eagles were the only club without an All-Star starter.

Of note, Kang Min-ho earned his 10th All-Star starting nod, and Kim Hyun-soo has been voted in for his sixth consecutive All-Star team.

Kim Hyun-soo of the LG Twins celebrates a two-run single against the NC Dinos during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Sept. 4, 2020. (Yonhap)

