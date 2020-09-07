Naver webcomic's monthly active users top 67 mln in Aug.
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The webcomic arm of South Korea's top portal operator, Naver Corp., said Monday that the number of its monthly active users, or MAUs, surpassed 67 million globally last month.
Line Webtoon, a global service provided by Naver Webtoon Corp., said its MAUs rose 2 million in August from a month earlier.
The company said it brought in over 80 billion won (US$65 million) in content transactions last month and expected to reap in 1 trillion won for this year.
Naver Webtoon, more commonly known as Line Webtoon in the United States, is home to a plethora of creator-owned content, ranging from romance to fantasy.
Line Webtoon began the global service in English and Chinese in 2014 and has since added several more languages to tap deeper into the global market.
