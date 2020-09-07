SK Innovation pushes for 3rd EV battery plant in Hungary
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co., a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, is pushing for a third battery plant in Hungary, people familiar with the issue said Monday.
SK Innovation has begun a process of selecting subcontractors for the construction of the proposed plant, they said.
Still, SK Innovation said it has yet to make a decision on the plant.
Currently, SK Innovation runs a plant with an annual capacity of 7.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in the northwestern Hungarian city of Komarom.
SK Innovation has also been working to build its second plant with a capacity of 9.8 GWh next to the first plant.
Komarom is home to assembly lines of German carmaker Audi and is not far from a plant of another German automaker, Daimler AG, which owns Mercedes-Benz.
The EV battery market has been on a roll as global automakers race to go electric due to tightened regulations on greenhouse gas emissions, which scientists say are to blame for global warming.
SK Innovation is South Korea's top oil refiner, but it has been moving into the electric vehicle battery business since 2008 as part of efforts to find new revenue sources.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
5
(2nd LD) Greater Seoul area slows down as tougher social distancing measure takes effect
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea raises typhoon alert to highest 'serious' level as Haishen approaches
-
3
(2nd LD) Typhoon Haishen making landfall in Ulsan, disrupting flights, train services, plants
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea on alert over Typhoon Haishen, heavy rain forecast; landslide warning issued
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea raises typhoon alert to highest 'serious' level as Haishen approaches