Test kits for both COVID-19 and flu under review for approval: KCDC
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Monday that some test kits that can detect both the new coronavirus and seasonal flu are under review for approval of their use.
As autumn is approaching, health authorities are preparing to tackle both COVID-19 and flu as it is not easy to distinguish coronavirus cases from flu patients due to their similar symptoms such as coughing, sore throat and fever.
Several institutions have applied for approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for such test kits and their approval process is under way, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
"As COVID-19 and influenza share symptoms, it is very important to discern them from each other in the country's fight against the new coronavirus," KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a briefing.
If the use of the test kits is approved, it is expected to shorten the time to receive test results, compared with cases involving two separate tests.
