KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 80,000 DN 100
BoryungPharm 16,800 0
L&L 11,100 UP 100
Hyosung 82,500 UP 1,400
Nongshim 343,000 DN 4,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,600 DN 1,300
LOTTE 30,450 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,500 UP 450
SGBC 28,750 UP 600
Shinsegae 214,500 UP 7,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 11,450 UP 300
KISWire 14,100 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 5,230 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 172,000 DN 2,000
LotteFood 306,500 UP 1,500
KCC 151,000 UP 9,000
Daesang 26,800 DN 450
Doosan Bobcat 28,500 UP 1,600
Hyundai M&F INS 22,000 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 6,260 UP 140
SKNetworks 5,020 0
ORION Holdings 12,900 UP 150
SBC 10,400 UP 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 41,350 UP 1,150
SamsungF&MIns 183,500 UP 1,500
Kogas 23,700 UP 50
Hanmi Science 58,600 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 99,200 DN 2,800
KSOE 87,900 UP 1,800
MERITZ SECU 3,280 UP 55
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,050 UP 550
OCI 70,000 UP 2,300
KorZinc 404,000 UP 6,000
Ottogi 582,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 75,400 UP 800
IlyangPharm 82,600 DN 1,900
F&F 95,100 DN 1,200
BukwangPharm 35,900 DN 550
