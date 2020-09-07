KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 51,400 UP 600
KAL 18,700 UP 100
AmoreG 50,900 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 170,000 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 687,000 UP 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,760 DN 170
JWPHARMA 38,400 DN 750
LGInt 15,050 UP 150
CJ 82,000 DN 600
Donga Socio Holdings 108,000 DN 2,500
SK hynix 78,400 DN 300
Youngpoong 482,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,000 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,700 DN 250
Hanwha 32,100 DN 100
DB HiTek 37,200 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 57,400 UP 12,150
HITEJINRO 36,700 DN 600
Yuhan 65,200 0
CJ LOGISTICS 160,000 UP 1,500
KPIC 145,000 UP 29,500
DaelimInd 96,700 UP 5,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15600 UP200
KiaMtr 42,300 UP 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,440 UP 150
GCH Corp 26,700 UP 600
POSCO 188,000 UP 2,000
LotteChilsung 93,500 DN 800
SPC SAMLIP 60,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,250 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,670 DN 170
DB INSURANCE 43,700 UP 150
SamsungElec 56,500 UP 900
NHIS 9,390 UP 150
SK Discovery 75,300 0
GC Corp 251,500 UP 3,000
GS E&C 25,900 UP 950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 430,000 DN 9,000
