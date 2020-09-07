Binggrae 57,100 DN 700

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,600 UP 150

SKC 90,100 DN 3,200

GS Retail 32,950 UP 650

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,200 DN 100

ShinhanGroup 29,100 DN 550

KumhoPetrochem 111,500 UP 13,400

Huchems 23,300 UP 2,800

LS 63,800 UP 4,700

KOLON IND 36,200 UP 3,050

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,600 UP 6,600

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,000 UP 22,000

KIH 82,200 UP 13,200

LS ELECTRIC 70,200 UP 1,100

DHICO 16,100 DN 200

IS DONGSEO 44,800 DN 1,100

LG Innotek 158,500 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 41,000 UP 350

Hanchem 152,500 DN 3,500

HMM 6,300 DN 60

S-Oil 56,800 DN 100

Mobis 225,500 DN 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,800 DN 350

HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 200

S-1 87,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 30,600 UP 350

DWS 22,000 UP 150

SamsungHvyInd 5,490 UP 300

SYC 65,400 UP 400

UNID 49,000 UP 2,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 78,800 UP 100

IBK 8,270 UP 70

COWAY 78,800 DN 600

KG DONGBU STL 12,100 0

SKTelecom 243,500 UP 6,000

S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 3,300

HyundaiElev 41,200 UP 400

KEPCO 20,650 DN 50

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,700 UP 100

Hanon Systems 12,650 0

(MORE)