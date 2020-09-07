KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Binggrae 57,100 DN 700
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,600 UP 150
SKC 90,100 DN 3,200
GS Retail 32,950 UP 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,200 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 29,100 DN 550
KumhoPetrochem 111,500 UP 13,400
Huchems 23,300 UP 2,800
LS 63,800 UP 4,700
KOLON IND 36,200 UP 3,050
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,600 UP 6,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,000 UP 22,000
KIH 82,200 UP 13,200
LS ELECTRIC 70,200 UP 1,100
DHICO 16,100 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 44,800 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 158,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 41,000 UP 350
Hanchem 152,500 DN 3,500
HMM 6,300 DN 60
S-Oil 56,800 DN 100
Mobis 225,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,800 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 11,200 UP 200
S-1 87,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 30,600 UP 350
DWS 22,000 UP 150
SamsungHvyInd 5,490 UP 300
SYC 65,400 UP 400
UNID 49,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,800 UP 100
IBK 8,270 UP 70
COWAY 78,800 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 12,100 0
SKTelecom 243,500 UP 6,000
S&T MOTIV 52,000 DN 3,300
HyundaiElev 41,200 UP 400
KEPCO 20,650 DN 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,700 UP 100
Hanon Systems 12,650 0
