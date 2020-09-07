KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 213,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 3,940 DN 5
GKL 12,150 DN 50
Handsome 31,100 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 3,995 DN 170
SamsungSecu 32,150 UP 750
LG Uplus 11,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,200 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 1,500
KT 23,550 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,850 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 389,500 DN 7,000
DSME 23,400 UP 950
NamhaeChem 8,200 UP 50
KT&G 83,000 UP 300
BGF 4,100 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 18,800 UP 600
LG Display 15,500 UP 650
SamsungEng 11,450 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 16,150 DN 350
DWEC 3,005 UP 25
Donga ST 97,100 UP 1,400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL141000 UP1000
DongwonF&B 176,000 UP 500
Kakao 392,000 DN 10,000
DONGSUH 25,050 UP 150
NAVER 314,500 DN 14,000
DSINFRA 8,200 UP 240
NCsoft 812,000 DN 1,000
Kangwonland 21,250 UP 450
PanOcean 3,350 DN 25
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,800 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,050 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,250 UP 750
LGELECTRONICS 83,800 DN 200
Celltrion 305,000 UP 11,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,300 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 28,300 DN 150
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
5
Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
5
(LEAD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea raises typhoon alert to highest 'serious' level as Haishen approaches
-
3
(2nd LD) Typhoon Haishen making landfall in Ulsan, disrupting flights, train services, plants
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea raises typhoon alert to highest 'serious' level as Haishen approaches
-
5
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report