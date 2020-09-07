S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 7, 2020
All News 16:30 September 07, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.748 0.731 +1.7
3-year TB 0.973 0.929 +4.4
10-year TB 1.572 1.527 +4.5
2-year MSB 0.877 0.852 +2.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.287 2.268 +1.9
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
