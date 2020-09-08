Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:35 September 08, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Trainee doctors to get back to work today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rental deposits soar two months after enforcement of house rental law (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't not to allow additional applications for national exam for medical practitioners (Donga llbo)
-- 20,000 stores shut down in Seoul in 3 months due to COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't not to receive additional applications for national exam for medical practitioners (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 forces 1,100 stores to shut down every single day in Q2 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trainee doctors to return to hospitals today (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Poor seniors flock to Seoul looking for soup kitchens (Hankyoreh)
-- Suspicion falls on two captains giving special favors to justice minister's son during military service (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung wins 8 tln-won deal to provide 5G equipment to U.S. company (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Startups suffer from economic slump caused by COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung signs $6.6B deal with Verizon for 5G gear (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Typhoon Haishen ravages Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Pressure awaits Korea at ASEAN meetings in US-China rivalry (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!