Korean-language dailies

-- Trainee doctors to get back to work today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Rental deposits soar two months after enforcement of house rental law (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't not to allow additional applications for national exam for medical practitioners (Donga llbo)

-- 20,000 stores shut down in Seoul in 3 months due to COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't not to receive additional applications for national exam for medical practitioners (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 forces 1,100 stores to shut down every single day in Q2 (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trainee doctors to return to hospitals today (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Poor seniors flock to Seoul looking for soup kitchens (Hankyoreh)

-- Suspicion falls on two captains giving special favors to justice minister's son during military service (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung wins 8 tln-won deal to provide 5G equipment to U.S. company (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Startups suffer from economic slump caused by COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)

