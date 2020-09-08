Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Trainee doctors to get back to work today (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rental deposits soar two months after enforcement of house rental law (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't not to allow additional applications for national exam for medical practitioners (Donga llbo)
-- 20,000 stores shut down in Seoul in 3 months due to COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't not to receive additional applications for national exam for medical practitioners (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 forces 1,100 stores to shut down every single day in Q2 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trainee doctors to return to hospitals today (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Poor seniors flock to Seoul looking for soup kitchens (Hankyoreh)
-- Suspicion falls on two captains giving special favors to justice minister's son during military service (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung wins 8 tln-won deal to provide 5G equipment to U.S. company (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Startups suffer from economic slump caused by COVID-19 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung signs $6.6B deal with Verizon for 5G gear (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Typhoon Haishen ravages Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Pressure awaits Korea at ASEAN meetings in US-China rivalry (Korea Times)
