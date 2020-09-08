Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 08, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/19 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 10

Suwon 26/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/21 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/21 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 26/19 Rain 30

Gangneung 28/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/20 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 28/21 Rain 60

Jeju 30/24 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/20 Cloudy 0

Busan 28/22 Sunny 0

(END)

