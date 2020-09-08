Tax revenue tallied at 54.4 tln won in July
SEJONG, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 54.4 trillion won (US$45.7 billion) in taxes in July, up 6.5 trillion won from a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
Income tax revenue amounted to 8.1 trillion won in July, up 700 billion won from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Dues collected from companies, on the other hand, reached 1.5 trillion won in the month, down 100 billion won from a year earlier due to the lackluster earnings of local firms.
Taxes collected from customs also decreased 300 billion won over the period to 400 billion won due to the falling amount of imports.
Value-added tax revenue reached 17.4 trillion won in July, down 1 trillion won over the cited period, the data showed, mainly due to the reduced amount of paybacks for facility investment.
South Korea's total expenditures in July reached 40.1 trillion won, up 6.4 trillion won from a year earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
(2nd LD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(2nd LD) Typhoon Haishen making landfall in Ulsan, disrupting flights, train services, plants
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
Expanded social distancing rules take effect as coronavirus keep spreading
-
5
(5th LD) Back-to-back typhoons leave S. Korea's southeastern regions in tatters