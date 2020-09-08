LG Uplus develops SIM-less cellular tech with global partners
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's third-largest mobile carrier, said Tuesday it has developed an advanced cellular module technology with global partners that does not require Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in mobile devices.
In collaboration with cellular chipset developer Sony Semiconductor Israel, local communication module maker NTmore, and German digital security solutions provider Giesecke+Devrient, LG Uplus said it has verified integrated Universal Integrated Circuit Card (iUICC) solutions.
SIM cards store users' personal information, allowing mobile carriers to identify their plans and services.
The iUICC is a technology in which SIM functionality is implemented in a communication chipset that powers voice and data connection.
The latest technology will help device manufacturers to produce smaller products since it does not require space or additional components for a SIM card, and will also allow companies to reduce production costs, according to LG Uplus.
LG Uplus said it plans to first apply iUICC technology on Internet of Things (IoT) products, especially for tracking devices and outdoor inspection equipment.
