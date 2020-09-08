Military club's midfielder named K League's top player for Aug.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Sangju Sangmu midfielder Moon Seon-min has been named the top player for August in South Korean football.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Tuesday that Moon beat out three other candidates for the Player of the Month honor after scoring two goals and setting up three others in five matches last month.
This is Moon's second career monthly award. He was the top player for October last year when he was playing for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Moon joined Sangju for this season to complete his mandatory military service.
Moon tied Gwangju FC striker Felipe for first by winning 16.7 percent of the vote from the K League's performance evaluation committee, which accounts for 60 percent of the award. In the fan voting, counting for 25 percent, Moon only ranked fourth with 0.8 percent. But in a vote by FIFA Online 4 players, making up the final 15 percent of the award, Moon led everyone with 11.5 percent of support.
With those percentages converted into points, Moon came out on top with 28.94 points, about 3 points ahead of Jeonbuk midfielder Kim Bo-kyung.
Moon will receive a trophy built by Electronic Arts Korea, the official video game partner of the K League, and also will wear a patch showing his Player of the Month award on his uniform for the remainder of the season.
