BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' tops 500 mln YouTube views at record speed
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The music video of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's hit song "How You Like That" exceeded 500 million YouTube views in the shortest time in K-pop history, the band's agency said Tuesday.
The music video surpassed the 500 million mark around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, 73 days after its release in June, according to BLACKPINK's management agency, YG Entertainment. The feat was achieved some 40 days earlier than the previous record of 111 days held by the quartet's 2019 megahit song "Kill This Love."
The girl group's latest single, "Ice Cream," also topped 200 million YouTube views earlier in the morning, slightly more than 10 days after it was dropped. It became the second-fastest K-pop video to reach the 200 million threshold after "How You Like That," which achieved the milestone in just seven days after its release.
"Ice Cream," with Selena Gomez as a guest singer, and "How You Like That" are prerelease singles from the band's inaugural studio album, titled "The Album," to be released in October.
Last week, the aggregated number of pre-orders for the album reached 800,000 copies, including 530,000 copies in South Korea and 270,000 units from the United States and Europe, according to YG Entertainment, heightening expectations for the potential biggest album debut for a K-pop girl group.
