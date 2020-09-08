S. Korea to elevate status of top disease control body
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to elevate the status of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) to enhance the nation's capability to fight infectious diseases.
The KCDC, currently affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, is at the vanguard of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center will be reorganized as a separate administrative body named the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), starting Saturday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.
The new agency, headed by a vice-ministerial official, will have the power to handle its own budget and personnel matters.
Its staff will be increased 42 percent to 1,476 -- 438 at its headquarters in the central city of Cheongju and 1,038 in affiliated organizations.
It will also have an expanded research center in charge of infectious disease treatment and vaccine development.
A revision to the Government Organization Act aimed at upgrading the KCDC was passed through the National Assembly on Aug. 4.
(END)
