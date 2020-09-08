(2nd LD) S. Korea to elevate status of disease control body
(ATTN: ADDS Moon's remarks, appointments in paras 5-8, 16)
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to elevate the status of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) to enhance the nation's capability to deal with infectious diseases.
The KCDC, currently affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, is at the vanguard of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center will be reorganized as a separate administrative body named the Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), starting Saturday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.
The new agency, headed by a vice-ministerial official, will have a mandate to plan and implement policies against communicable diseases while handling its own budget and personnel matters.
Later in the day, President Moon Jae-in named Jeong Eun-kyeong, the KCDC director widely credited with the nation's successful response to the new coronavirus, as inaugural head of the KDCA.
Moon praised the planned launch of the KDCA as "epoch-making progress in our infectious disease response system."
Presiding over the Cabinet meeting, he stressed the KCDC is playing a pivotal role in fighting COVID-19 and has set an example for the international community.
Its rebirth was made possible by public trust in its performance as the national control tower in curbing the outbreak, he added.
Its staff will be increased 42 percent to 1,476 -- 438 at its headquarters, located in the central city of Cheongju, and 1,038 in affiliated organizations.
The agency will also be in charge of overseeing the nation's research on epidemics. In addition to the existing Korea National Institute of Health, the agency will have a new institute in charge of research on transmissible diseases and the development of treatments and vaccines, the interior ministry said.
To enhance local disease control capabilities and coordinate efforts across the country, the KDCA will run five regional centers in Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Daejeon, and a branch office on Jeju Island. They will have a total staff of 155.
"The reorganization is aimed at thoroughly preparing for infectious disease crises and drastically increasing the disease control capabilities of the state and local administrations," Interior Minister Chin Young said in a press release.
A related revision to the Government Organization Act was passed by the National Assembly on Aug. 4.
The Cabinet also approved a plan to create a second vice minister position for health care and medical affairs in the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
The existing first vice minister is in charge of welfare issues, as well as the planning and coordination of ministry affairs.
President Moon promoted Kang Do-tae, the chief of planning and coordination of the ministry, to second vice minister.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
5
BTS to appear on 'America's Got Talent,' announces another 'Dynamite' video
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak moving toward Jeju, flights canceled
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
3
New virus cases below 200 for 6th day; cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
4
(5th LD) Back-to-back typhoons leave S. Korea's southeastern regions in tatters
-
5
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories