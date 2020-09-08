Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCDC chief tapped as head of new state disease control agency

All News 14:41 September 08, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), as leader of the newly created agency to serve as South Korea's control tower of disease control and response, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

The government plans to reorganize the KCDC into an independent agency with more authority to respond to infectious diseases more effectively. The Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) will be launched Saturday.

Moon also promoted Kang Do-tae, head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare's policy planning and coordination, to the new post of second vice minister, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.

This file photo shows Jeong Eun-kyeong, named as chief of the Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!