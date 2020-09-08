KCDC chief tapped as head of new state disease control agency
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has picked Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), as leader of the newly created agency to serve as South Korea's control tower of disease control and response, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
The government plans to reorganize the KCDC into an independent agency with more authority to respond to infectious diseases more effectively. The Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) will be launched Saturday.
Moon also promoted Kang Do-tae, head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare's policy planning and coordination, to the new post of second vice minister, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
