Vice FM Choi to visit U.S. for talks with Biegun this week
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will visit the United States this week for talks with his U.S counterpart on bilateral relations, regional situations and other issues, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Choi is set to meet U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Washington on Thursday for their first face-to-face talks since he took office last month.
"During the talks, the two sides plan to have comprehensive consultations on the overall South Korea-U.S. relations, regional situations and issues of mutual interest," Kim In-chul told a regular press briefing.
His visit comes as Seoul and Washington seek to address an impasse in negotiations over the sharing of the cost for stationing 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea and coordinate on inter-Korean economic cooperation and other alliance issues.
Choi and Biegun could also touch on a set of geopolitical issues, given that the U.S. has been trying to close ranks with its regional allies amid its intensifying rivalry with China on multiple fronts, including trade, technology and maritime security.
Last Wednesday, Choi and Biegun held their first phone talks over bilateral cooperation.
