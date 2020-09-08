KAL 18,750 UP 50

AmoreG 51,000 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 168,000 DN 2,000

SsangyongCement 5,700 DN 60

TaekwangInd 698,000 UP 11,000

KCC 147,500 DN 3,500

NEXENTIRE 5,220 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 172,500 UP 500

BukwangPharm 36,100 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 50,600 DN 800

LG Corp. 79,500 DN 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 89,300 UP 700

YUNGJIN PHARM 11,500 UP 50

ORION Holdings 13,000 UP 100

KISWire 14,100 0

Daesang 27,100 UP 300

LotteFood 308,000 UP 1,500

SKNetworks 5,070 UP 50

Hanwha 30,950 DN 1,150

Youngpoong 486,500 UP 4,000

KumhoPetrochem 99,800 DN 11,700

SamsungF&MIns 184,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,450 DN 1,900

Kogas 23,750 UP 50

Donga Socio Holdings 106,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 32,650 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 DN 300

SK hynix 79,400 UP 1,000

Shinsegae 211,500 DN 3,000

BoryungPharm 16,650 DN 150

L&L 11,100 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 DN 3,200

HYUNDAI STEEL 25,200 DN 300

LOTTE 30,250 DN 200

Nongshim 351,000 UP 8,000

SGBC 28,950 UP 200

DaelimInd 96,000 DN 700

KiaMtr 42,300 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,000 UP 800

ShinhanGroup 29,050 DN 50

(MORE)