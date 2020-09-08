KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 18,750 UP 50
AmoreG 51,000 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 168,000 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 5,700 DN 60
TaekwangInd 698,000 UP 11,000
KCC 147,500 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 5,220 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 172,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 36,100 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,600 DN 800
LG Corp. 79,500 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 89,300 UP 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 11,500 UP 50
ORION Holdings 13,000 UP 100
KISWire 14,100 0
Daesang 27,100 UP 300
LotteFood 308,000 UP 1,500
SKNetworks 5,070 UP 50
Hanwha 30,950 DN 1,150
Youngpoong 486,500 UP 4,000
KumhoPetrochem 99,800 DN 11,700
SamsungF&MIns 184,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,450 DN 1,900
Kogas 23,750 UP 50
Donga Socio Holdings 106,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,650 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,400 DN 300
SK hynix 79,400 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 211,500 DN 3,000
BoryungPharm 16,650 DN 150
L&L 11,100 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 DN 3,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,200 DN 300
LOTTE 30,250 DN 200
Nongshim 351,000 UP 8,000
SGBC 28,950 UP 200
DaelimInd 96,000 DN 700
KiaMtr 42,300 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,000 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 29,050 DN 50
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
(LEAD) Fans to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday with fireworks
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
3
New virus cases below 200 for 6th day; cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
4
(5th LD) Back-to-back typhoons leave S. Korea's southeastern regions in tatters
-
5
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories