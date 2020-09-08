HITEJINRO 38,050 UP 1,350

Yuhan 65,500 UP 300

CJ LOGISTICS 156,000 DN 4,000

DB HiTek 37,050 DN 150

CJ 82,000 0

JWPHARMA 38,000 DN 400

LGInt 15,150 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 6,100 DN 160

SBC 10,100 DN 300

Hyundai M&F INS 22,200 UP 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,150 DN 2,900

GCH Corp 29,050 UP 2,350

DHICO 15,250 DN 850

KPIC 153,500 UP 8,500

DOOSAN 53,300 DN 4,100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16550 UP950

LS ELECTRIC 64,000 DN 6,200

DWS 24,100 UP 2,100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,430 DN 10

POSCO 187,000 DN 1,000

LotteChilsung 94,800 UP 1,300

SPC SAMLIP 60,900 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 166,000 UP 7,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,700 UP 450

KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 70

DB INSURANCE 44,000 UP 300

SamsungElec 58,700 UP 2,200

NHIS 9,330 DN 60

SK Discovery 73,100 DN 2,200

GS Retail 33,000 UP 50

GC Corp 287,000 UP 35,500

GS E&C 25,650 DN 250

Binggrae 56,700 DN 400

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,750 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 435,500 UP 5,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,440 DN 160

SKC 88,700 DN 1,400

F&F 94,500 DN 600

KorZinc 406,000 UP 2,000

IlyangPharm 79,200 DN 3,400

(MORE)