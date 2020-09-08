KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 38,050 UP 1,350
Yuhan 65,500 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 156,000 DN 4,000
DB HiTek 37,050 DN 150
CJ 82,000 0
JWPHARMA 38,000 DN 400
LGInt 15,150 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,100 DN 160
SBC 10,100 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 22,200 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,150 DN 2,900
GCH Corp 29,050 UP 2,350
DHICO 15,250 DN 850
KPIC 153,500 UP 8,500
DOOSAN 53,300 DN 4,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16550 UP950
LS ELECTRIC 64,000 DN 6,200
DWS 24,100 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,430 DN 10
POSCO 187,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 94,800 UP 1,300
SPC SAMLIP 60,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 166,000 UP 7,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,700 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,740 UP 70
DB INSURANCE 44,000 UP 300
SamsungElec 58,700 UP 2,200
NHIS 9,330 DN 60
SK Discovery 73,100 DN 2,200
GS Retail 33,000 UP 50
GC Corp 287,000 UP 35,500
GS E&C 25,650 DN 250
Binggrae 56,700 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 435,500 UP 5,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,440 DN 160
SKC 88,700 DN 1,400
F&F 94,500 DN 600
KorZinc 406,000 UP 2,000
IlyangPharm 79,200 DN 3,400
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
-
5
BTS to appear on 'America's Got Talent,' announces another 'Dynamite' video
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak moving toward Jeju, flights canceled
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
3
New virus cases below 200 for 6th day; cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
4
(5th LD) Back-to-back typhoons leave S. Korea's southeastern regions in tatters
-
5
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories