KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,275 DN 5
HtlShilla 74,900 DN 500
Hanmi Science 59,300 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,400 DN 90
SYC 64,600 DN 800
Hanssem 98,000 DN 1,200
Ottogi 582,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 87,700 DN 200
LS 58,000 DN 5,800
OCI 70,000 0
IS DONGSEO 44,700 DN 100
S-Oil 57,200 UP 400
LG Innotek 162,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 DN 4,500
HMM 6,220 DN 80
HYUNDAI WIA 41,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 30,700 UP 100
Mobis 225,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,200 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 DN 100
S-1 87,200 UP 200
Hanchem 152,000 DN 500
UNID 48,600 DN 400
KEPCO 20,500 DN 150
SamsungSecu 31,650 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 UP 100
SKTelecom 241,500 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 51,300 DN 700
HyundaiElev 41,750 UP 550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,850 UP 150
Hanon Systems 12,450 DN 200
SK 213,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 3,945 UP 5
GKL 12,350 UP 200
Handsome 30,800 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 3,920 DN 75
COWAY 79,000 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 UP 1,300
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
Pentagon official calls for distributing 'heavily concentrated' U.S. troop presence from Northeast Asia
BTS to appear on 'America's Got Talent,' announces another 'Dynamite' video
1
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
(LEAD) Typhoon Maysak moving toward Jeju, flights canceled
1
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
New virus cases below 200 for 6th day; cluster infections still drag on virus fight
(5th LD) Back-to-back typhoons leave S. Korea's southeastern regions in tatters
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories