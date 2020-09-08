Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 September 08, 2020

MERITZ SECU 3,275 DN 5
HtlShilla 74,900 DN 500
Hanmi Science 59,300 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,400 DN 90
SYC 64,600 DN 800
Hanssem 98,000 DN 1,200
Ottogi 582,000 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
KSOE 87,700 DN 200
LS 58,000 DN 5,800
OCI 70,000 0
IS DONGSEO 44,700 DN 100
S-Oil 57,200 UP 400
LG Innotek 162,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 DN 4,500
HMM 6,220 DN 80
HYUNDAI WIA 41,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 30,700 UP 100
Mobis 225,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,200 UP 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,100 DN 100
S-1 87,200 UP 200
Hanchem 152,000 DN 500
UNID 48,600 DN 400
KEPCO 20,500 DN 150
SamsungSecu 31,650 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 12,200 UP 100
SKTelecom 241,500 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 51,300 DN 700
HyundaiElev 41,750 UP 550
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,850 UP 150
Hanon Systems 12,450 DN 200
SK 213,500 UP 500
DAEKYO 3,945 UP 5
GKL 12,350 UP 200
Handsome 30,800 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 3,920 DN 75
COWAY 79,000 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,100 UP 1,300
