IBK 8,230 DN 40

KT 23,650 UP 100

DONGSUH 26,650 UP 1,600

SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 UP9000

LOTTE TOUR 16,050 DN 100

LG Uplus 12,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,300 UP 1,100

SamsungEng 11,350 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 2,000

PanOcean 3,340 DN 10

Hyosung 77,300 DN 5,200

KT&G 84,200 UP 1,200

LG Display 15,950 UP 450

Kangwonland 21,450 UP 200

NAVER 311,000 DN 3,500

Kakao 390,000 DN 2,000

NCsoft 811,000 DN 1,000

NamhaeChem 8,160 DN 40

DSME 23,000 DN 400

DSINFRA 8,030 DN 170

DWEC 2,960 DN 45

Donga ST 94,900 DN 2,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,800 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 389,500 0

BGF 4,160 UP 60

KEPCO KPS 28,250 DN 50

DongwonF&B 176,500 UP 500

LGH&H 1,493,000 UP 18,000

LGCHEM 709,000 DN 11,000

KEPCO E&C 18,200 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,800 UP 3,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,000 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 85,800 UP 2,000

Celltrion 318,000 UP 13,000

Huchems 21,700 DN 1,600

DAEWOONG PHARM 117,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,400 UP 100

(MORE)