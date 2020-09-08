KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,230 DN 40
KT 23,650 UP 100
DONGSUH 26,650 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 UP9000
LOTTE TOUR 16,050 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,300 UP 1,100
SamsungEng 11,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 3,340 DN 10
Hyosung 77,300 DN 5,200
KT&G 84,200 UP 1,200
LG Display 15,950 UP 450
Kangwonland 21,450 UP 200
NAVER 311,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 390,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 811,000 DN 1,000
NamhaeChem 8,160 DN 40
DSME 23,000 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,030 DN 170
DWEC 2,960 DN 45
Donga ST 94,900 DN 2,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,800 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 389,500 0
BGF 4,160 UP 60
KEPCO KPS 28,250 DN 50
DongwonF&B 176,500 UP 500
LGH&H 1,493,000 UP 18,000
LGCHEM 709,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 18,200 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,800 UP 3,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,000 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,400 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 85,800 UP 2,000
Celltrion 318,000 UP 13,000
Huchems 21,700 DN 1,600
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,400 UP 100
