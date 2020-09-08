KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 78,400 DN 3,800
LOTTE Himart 29,850 UP 300
GS 33,650 UP 150
CJ CGV 23,500 DN 150
LIG Nex1 32,150 UP 50
Fila Holdings 38,650 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 133,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,050 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,620 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 0
LF 13,600 DN 300
FOOSUNG 12,000 UP 150
SK Innovation 148,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 24,550 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 37,800 DN 450
Hansae 17,250 DN 900
LG HAUSYS 58,500 DN 1,400
Youngone Corp 30,850 DN 1,300
KOLON IND 35,400 DN 800
HanmiPharm 304,500 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,110 0
emart 133,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY312 50 UP1050
KOLMAR KOREA 45,850 0
HANJINKAL 74,500 UP 500
DoubleUGames 77,700 DN 300
CUCKOO 93,000 DN 500
COSMAX 100,500 UP 500
MANDO 30,450 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 774,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 50,700 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 27,750 DN 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,500 UP 100
Netmarble 193,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S227000 DN1000
ORION 138,000 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 123,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 370,500 DN 23,500
HDC-OP 23,750 DN 700
WooriFinancialGroup 8,490 UP 30
