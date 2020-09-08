Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week

All News 23:29 September 08, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- BTS ranked first on the Billboard main singles chart for the second consecutive week on Tuesday with its latest single "Dynamite."

Last week, the boy group debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart with the English-language song, becoming the first-ever South Korean singer or group to conquer the highly coveted chart.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows the members of BTS posing for photos during an online media day event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. The band's "Dynamite" topped Billboard's main Hot 100 singles chart in the United States on Aug. 31. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


