N.K. leader holds party meeting to discuss typhoon damage
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss damage in its eastern region hit hard by last week's typhoon, state media reported on Wednesday.
The meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss "the severe damage done to the Komdok area of South Hamgyong Province" by Typhoon Maysak, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The KCNA said that "more than 2,000 dwelling houses and tens of public buildings were destroyed or inundated" in the area, while 60,000 meters of roads and 59 bridges collapsed, over 3,500 meters of railway roadbeds and more than 1,130 meters of rails were swept away.
Kim noted that the "restoration of the Komdok area at the earliest date possible is necessary for protecting the people and state properties there and, at the same time, it is an urgent task that should be given top priority for reviving the important arteries of the national economy," according to the KCNA.
"He said that the Central Military Commission of the Party decided to entrust the reconstruction of the Komdok area to the People's Army once again on the basis of the examination of the scale of damage and reconstruction in the area, adding only the People's Army could form another front," it added.
