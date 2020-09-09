Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Experts call for free flu vaccines for everyone with symptoms similar to COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'COVID-19 blues' affects women, those in 20s, 30s take own lives at increasing rate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice Minister Choo defends son's use of leave during military service (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to offer 20,000-won discount on phone bills for 17-34, over-50 demographics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to take 20,000 won off phone bills for 17-34 demographic (Segye Times)
-- 3rd party intervention suspected in controversy over special favors for Choo's son (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-military colleague claims Choo's son is lying, says ready to testify at parliament (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Suspicions over special favors for Choo's son in military raise questions about fairness (Hankyoreh)
-- Google threatens to kick Naver, Kakao out of Android app store (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung, SK halt semiconductor supplies to Huawei (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK to buy 5 tln won worth of state bonds by year's end (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Scandal over son of justice minister keeps snowballing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to mass-produce COVID-19 antibody treatment (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't urges public to care for mental health in pandemic (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!