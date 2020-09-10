(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 10)

Rep. Yoon Young-chan, a lawmaker for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and former senior presidential secretary for communications, was caught giving orders to an aide via an instant messaging platform to complain about news coverage by an internet portal, stirring controversy. Yoon, a member of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee in the National Assembly, wrote, "Bring Kakao over here and strongly complain!" about its "unfair posting" of news about DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon's speech in the legislature on Monday. On the following day, Kakao put a speech by Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the opposition People Power Party (PPP), at the top of its main news page shortly after his address. That annoyed Yoon.