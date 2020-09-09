Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream' debuts at No. 13 on Billboard

All News 08:15 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK's new single "Ice Cream" has debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest position ever by a K-pop girl group.

Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time) that "Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez, had 18.3 million U.S. streams and 23,000 downloads sold in its first week, ending last Thursday. The song also drew 5.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Saturday.

This photo provided by YG Entertainment on Sept. 3, 2020, shows the K-pop group BLACKPINK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The quartet's previous high on the chart was 33rd, attained by "How You Like That" and "Sour Candy," with Lady Gaga, earlier this year.

According to Billboard, BLACKPINK is the first all-female group to churn out three consecutive top-40 hits since Fifth Harmony in 2015-2016.

BLACKPINK also made its first appearance on the mainstream top-40 based Pop Songs radio airplay chart, with "Ice Cream" entering at No. 32.

A publicity image for the single "Ice Cream" by K-pop group BLACKPINK provided by YG Entertainment on Aug. 28, 2020 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The music video for the single topped 200 million views on YouTube after just 10 days.

The group's first studio album, "The Album," with both "Ice Cream" and "How You Like That," will be released Oct. 2.

Preorders for the album have surpassed 800,000 worldwide as of last Friday.

This image provided by YG Entertainment on Sept. 4, 2020, shows one of the four covers for K-pop group BLACKPINK's upcoming studio album titled "The Album." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

#BLACKPINK #K-pop #Billboard
