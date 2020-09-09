Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 09, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/20 Rain 70
Incheon 25/21 Rain 70
Suwon 26/19 Rain 70
Cheongju 28/20 Rain 80
Daejeon 27/20 Rain 80
Chuncheon 25/19 Rain 70
Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/21 Rain 80
Gwangju 27/21 Rain 80
Jeju 29/23 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/20 Rain 70
Busan 28/22 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
5
New virus cases below 200 for 6th day; cluster infections still drag on virus fight