Wednesday's weather forecast

09:02 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/20 Rain 70

Incheon 25/21 Rain 70

Suwon 26/19 Rain 70

Cheongju 28/20 Rain 80

Daejeon 27/20 Rain 80

Chuncheon 25/19 Rain 70

Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 27/21 Rain 80

Gwangju 27/21 Rain 80

Jeju 29/23 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/20 Rain 70

Busan 28/22 Sunny 0

