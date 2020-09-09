Seoul stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street plunge
SEOUL, Sept. 9 -- South Korean shares opened sharply lower Wednesday, taking a cue from a drop in tech stocks on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 27.2 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,374.71 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investor sentiment worsened as key U.S. stock indexes tumbled, with tech shares in particular falling deep.
The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite plummeted 465.44 points, or 4.11 percent, to 10,847.69 on Tuesday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.25 percent, with the S&P 500 down 2.78 percent.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.19 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix down 1.76 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 1.03 percent, and Celltrion shed 0.79 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.93 percent, with its rival Kakao dipping 1.54 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem retreated 1.27 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dropped 1.38 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, advanced 0.6 percent, while top steelmaker POSCO retreated 1.07 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
BTS credits fans for Billboard Hot 100 win, hopes to perform at Grammys
-
3
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
4
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
1
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories
-
4
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
5
New virus cases below 200 for 6th day; cluster infections still drag on virus fight