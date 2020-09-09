Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai to launch facelifted G70 next month

All News 10:22 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will launch the upgraded G70 sedan under its independent Genesis brand in South Korea next month to boost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facelifted G70 comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, a 2.2 diesel engine or a 3.3 gasoline turbocharged engine, the company said in a statement.

The upgraded version of the first-generation G70 underwent major design changes and features a wide and deep crest grille, quad headlamps and larger front air intakes, it said.

Further details about the new model will be released later.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the upgraded G70 sedan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

