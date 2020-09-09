S. Korea to allow reopening of ASF-hit farms
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will allow pig farms hit by the African swine fever (ASF) last year to resume their operations, as no additional cases among domestic pigs were reported for about 11 months.
The move will pave the way for 261 farms in the Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, which have been closed due to the massive outbreak in 2019, to gradually raise pigs again, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The ASF swept through pig farms in the inter-Korean border area last year, prompting South Korea to cull about 400,000 pigs as part of preventive measures.
South Korea confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the animal disease in September 2019, but no new cases from local farms have been reported since October.
The country had been reluctant to give the go-ahead to the operations of pig farms in the area amid rising concerns over possible virus transmission from wild boars to domestic pigs.
The country has so far found 736 AFS cases among wild boars in the border area.
South Korea said it will have the farms to go through strict disinfection measures before allowing them to resume their operations.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 200 for 6th day, cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
4
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections