S. Korea, U.S. agree 'coming several months' crucial in denuclearization efforts

All News 10:56 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Top national security officials of South Korea and the United States agreed Wednesday to discuss "various ways" for the denuclearization of Korea and regional peace process, sharing the view that the "coming several months" are crucial in the drive, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The agreement came during phone talks between Suh Hoon, who serves as President Moon Jae-in's top national security adviser, and his American counterpart Robert O'Brien.

The two sides also reaffirmed a "firm commitment" to the alliance that shares common values, Cheong Wa Dae added.

Suh Hoon, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, writes a memo in this file photo. (Yonhap)

