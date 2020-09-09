(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree 'coming several months' crucial in denuclearization efforts
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean and U.S. national security officials agreed Wednesday that the "coming several months" are crucial in efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the regional peace process, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Suh Hoon, who serves as President Moon Jae-in's top national security adviser, and his American counterpart Robert O'Brien agreed to continue discussing "various ways" for the peace drive, as they had their first phone talks since Suh assumed the post in early July.
They had "discussions on major pending bilateral issues between South Korea and the U.S. and the regional security conditions," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
Both sides noted that the coming several months are important for the progress of the denuclearization and peace-building process and agreed to continue consultations on "various related ways" to push for it, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They also reaffirmed a "firm commitment" to the alliance that shares common values and agreed to cooperate closely for a "complete end" to the COVID-19 outbreak, it added.
Suh and O'Brien agreed to seek to hold face-to-face consultations at an early date.
Cheong Wa Dae did not give further details in the brief press statement, including why the allies view the coming months as crucial for regional security. The U.S. presidential election is slated for early November.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 200 for 6th day, cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
4
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections