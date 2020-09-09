Seoul stocks trim losses late Wed. morning
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares trimmed part of their earlier losses late Wednesday morning after opening sharply lower on an overnight plunge on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.28 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,383.63 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investor sentiment turned risk-averse, as key U.S. stock indices tumbled. But a slight rebound in some tech shares partially buffered the fall.
The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite plummeted 465.44 points, or 4.11 percent, to 10,847.69, after dipping nearly 5 percent only two sessions ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.25 percent, with the S&P 500 down 2.78 percent.
Rising political tensions between the United States and China, South Korea's two largest trade partners, also fueled investor wariness.
In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.34 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.51 percent.
LG Electronics spiked 7.23 percent, after the firm announced a sales jump in electronic home appliance as more people stay and work at home.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 2.09 percent, with its rival Kakao dipping 1.67 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem dipped 1.41 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dropped 1.61 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 2.2 percent, and Celltrion shed 3.14 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, gained 0.6 percent, but top steelmaker POSCO lost 1.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
(3rd LD) Typhoon Maysak picking up speed as it approaches S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 200 for 6th day, cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
4
Samsung collaborates with Fila on wireless earbuds accessories
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections