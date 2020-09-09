Mirae Asset eyeing logistics centers in U.S.
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Global Investments, a South Korean asset management company, has been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire three U.S. logistics centers, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
The asset management arm of Mirae Asset Group plans to acquire the three logistics centers from U.S. real estate developer Scannell Properties in a deal estimated at US$170 million, he said.
The person did not provide any details on when the deal will be closed.
U.S. online retail giant Amazon has leased the three logistics centers, located in Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, from Scannell Properties for 12 years through 2032.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
5
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Big Hit Edu aims to help global ARMY connect with BTS via Korean learning
-
2
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing
-
3
BTS' Billboard win expected to create economic effect worth 1.7 tln won: report
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea in 'positive' sign
-
5
Second cluster outbreak at Seoul apartments sparks concern
-
1
(URGENT) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 chart for 2nd consecutive week
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 200 for 6th day, cluster infections still drag on virus fight
-
3
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) Will COVID-19 change S. Korea's Chuseok holiday?
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 200 for week, virus fight still harried by cluster infections
-
5
(7th LD) Back-to-back typhoons pound southeastern S. Korea, leave 2 missing