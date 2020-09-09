Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Mirae Asset eyeing logistics centers in U.S.

All News 15:00 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Global Investments, a South Korean asset management company, has been selected as the preferred bidder to acquire three U.S. logistics centers, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The asset management arm of Mirae Asset Group plans to acquire the three logistics centers from U.S. real estate developer Scannell Properties in a deal estimated at US$170 million, he said.

The person did not provide any details on when the deal will be closed.

U.S. online retail giant Amazon has leased the three logistics centers, located in Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, from Scannell Properties for 12 years through 2032.

This file photo, provided by Mirae Asset Global Investments, shows its logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

