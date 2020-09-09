Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. military releases photos of colonial Japan's surrender ceremony in 1945

All News 16:03 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Wednesday released photos of the American flag replacing the Japanese flag at a colonial government building in Seoul during a 1945 surrender ceremony after the end of World War II.

The U.S. Navy photos, taken on Sept. 9, 1945, show American service members watching the Japanese flag going down before saluting as the U.S. flag goes up in front of a now-demolished building that Japan used as the office of its governor-general during the 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

Another photo shows a surrender ceremony inside the building.

In September 1945, U.S. troops entered the Korean Peninsula to disarm Japanese troops south of the 38th parallel, a line drawn by the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union, less than a month after Korea was liberated from colonial rule.

"The surrender ceremonies took place at the Government Building at Keijo in Seoul. During the ceremonies, Japanese flag was lowered and U.S. flag was raised," the Eighth Army said in its Facebook post.

Keijo was a name of Seoul used by Japanese colonial rulers.

These combined images uploaded on the Eighth Army's Facebook page show a ceremony to lower a Japanese flag and raise a U.S. flag in Seoul on Sept. 9, 1945, after Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo uploaded on the Eighth Army's Facebook page shows a ceremony in Seoul on Sept. 9, 1945, to mark the surrender of Japanese forces on the Korean Peninsula. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#colonial Japan #change of flags ceremony
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!