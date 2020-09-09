KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 50,700 DN 2,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,500 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 28,400 DN 650
KiaMtr 42,100 DN 200
HITEJINRO 37,050 DN 1,000
Yuhan 64,000 DN 1,500
CJ LOGISTICS 158,000 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16650 UP100
DaelimInd 94,900 DN 1,100
SsangyongCement 5,630 DN 70
BukwangPharm 34,600 DN 1,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,600 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 685,000 DN 13,000
NEXENTIRE 5,180 DN 40
CHONGKUNDANG 171,000 DN 1,500
KCC 147,000 DN 500
LotteFood 304,000 DN 4,000
ORION Holdings 12,800 DN 200
KISWire 13,800 DN 300
AmoreG 50,300 DN 700
HyundaiMtr 167,500 DN 500
LOTTE 30,000 DN 250
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,700 DN 500
Hyosung 79,000 UP 1,700
KAL 18,400 DN 350
BoryungPharm 16,250 DN 400
L&L 11,100 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 11,650 UP 150
LG Corp. 79,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,600 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 86,700 DN 2,600
Shinsegae 207,000 DN 4,500
Nongshim 343,000 DN 8,000
SGBC 28,500 DN 450
SK hynix 77,300 DN 2,100
HyundaiEng&Const 32,200 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,600 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 186,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,950 DN 500
Kogas 23,400 DN 350
