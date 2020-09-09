Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 September 09, 2020

DongkukStlMill 6,140 UP 40
Donga Socio Holdings 102,500 DN 3,500
DB HiTek 37,150 UP 100
CJ 82,300 UP 300
JWPHARMA 37,700 DN 300
LGInt 14,950 DN 200
Hanwha 30,200 DN 750
Youngpoong 482,500 DN 4,000
KPIC 164,000 UP 10,500
LotteChilsung 93,400 DN 1,400
Huchems 24,050 UP 2,350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,300 DN 130
POSCO 185,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 60,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 UP 11,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,250 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,575 DN 165
GCH Corp 26,850 DN 2,200
DB INSURANCE 44,650 UP 650
Binggrae 55,800 DN 900
SamsungElec 58,400 DN 300
NHIS 9,190 DN 140
SK Discovery 69,700 DN 3,400
LS 59,400 UP 1,400
GC Corp 257,500 DN 29,500
GS E&C 25,250 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,350 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 429,500 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,100 DN 340
SKC 86,000 DN 2,700
SBC 10,050 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 22,400 UP 200
Daesang 26,600 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 50
SKCHEM 318,000 DN 52,500
F&F 90,700 DN 3,800
MERITZ SECU 3,225 DN 50
HtlShilla 72,400 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 57,600 DN 1,700
SamsungElecMech 144,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!