DongkukStlMill 6,140 UP 40

Donga Socio Holdings 102,500 DN 3,500

DB HiTek 37,150 UP 100

CJ 82,300 UP 300

JWPHARMA 37,700 DN 300

LGInt 14,950 DN 200

Hanwha 30,200 DN 750

Youngpoong 482,500 DN 4,000

KPIC 164,000 UP 10,500

LotteChilsung 93,400 DN 1,400

Huchems 24,050 UP 2,350

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,300 DN 130

POSCO 185,000 DN 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 60,500 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 UP 11,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 23,250 DN 450

KUMHOTIRE 3,575 DN 165

GCH Corp 26,850 DN 2,200

DB INSURANCE 44,650 UP 650

Binggrae 55,800 DN 900

SamsungElec 58,400 DN 300

NHIS 9,190 DN 140

SK Discovery 69,700 DN 3,400

LS 59,400 UP 1,400

GC Corp 257,500 DN 29,500

GS E&C 25,250 DN 400

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,350 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 429,500 DN 6,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,100 DN 340

SKC 86,000 DN 2,700

SBC 10,050 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 22,400 UP 200

Daesang 26,600 DN 500

SKNetworks 5,020 DN 50

SKCHEM 318,000 DN 52,500

F&F 90,700 DN 3,800

MERITZ SECU 3,225 DN 50

HtlShilla 72,400 DN 2,500

Hanmi Science 57,600 DN 1,700

SamsungElecMech 144,000 UP 1,000

(MORE)