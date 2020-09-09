KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 62,100 DN 1,900
Hanssem 97,200 DN 800
Ottogi 587,000 UP 5,000
GS Retail 32,700 DN 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 21,600 0
IlyangPharm 76,800 DN 2,400
KSOE 86,500 DN 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,650 UP 2,500
OCI 71,800 UP 1,800
IS DONGSEO 43,300 DN 1,400
S-Oil 56,000 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 166,000 UP 4,000
KorZinc 401,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,500 UP 8,000
HMM 6,490 UP 270
HYUNDAI WIA 40,400 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 103,000 UP 3,200
Mobis 223,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,150 DN 1,050
UNID 47,900 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 11,300 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 30,300 DN 400
S-1 88,100 UP 900
SamsungHvyInd 5,270 DN 130
SYC 63,700 DN 900
Hanchem 148,500 DN 3,500
DWS 24,000 DN 100
KEPCO 20,300 DN 200
SamsungSecu 31,050 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 11,900 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,100 DN 2,000
Handsome 30,350 DN 450
SKTelecom 238,000 DN 3,500
S&T MOTIV 51,400 UP 100
HyundaiElev 40,950 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,600 DN 250
Hanon Systems 12,400 DN 50
SK 210,000 DN 3,500
IBK 8,130 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 3,985 UP 65
